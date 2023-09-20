Harbhajan Singh makes strong comments against Pakistan team

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh talked about Pakistan’s chances of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Harbhajan Singh, who was part of the India squad that won the 50-over world championship in 2011 at home, does not see Pakistan – who tops the ICC ODI team rankings despite losing the Asia Cup 2023 – reaching the semi-final stage.

He said the winners of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia will consider themselves the favourites to win the world championship.

“I hope the match is closely contested (India vs. Australia),” he said. “Whoever wins the game will become favourites to win the World Cup. Australia is also one of the contenders for the World Cup semifinals, India is another contender for the top four spots, and England is also a contender.”

Unlike other legends, Harbhajan Singh does not see Babar Azam’s side in the semi-finals are they are an “average” side.

“For the remaining one spot, people are saying Pakistan could advance to the semifinals but in the 50-over format, they are just average. They play good cricket in T20Is but my fourth pick would be New Zealand. (India, Australia, England, New Zealand) They are my four semifinalists for the World Cup,” he said.

Pakistan will start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign when it plays minnows Netherlands on October 6.