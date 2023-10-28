‘Bad umpiring, bad rules’: Harbhajan Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana share two cents on Pak vs SA

Celebrities react to the umpire’s decision after Pakistan lost to South Africa by a wicket in the latest clash of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023.

The last hope for the Pakistan cricket team in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 ended on Friday after the national squad lost to Proteas by a wicket in the 26th fixture of the mega event.

Set to chase the 271 target given by the national team, South African batters held onto their nerves, edging the spirited Pakistan by one wicket, as their number nine Keshav Maharaj scored the winning boundary off Mohammad Nawaz on the second delivery of the 48th over.

Blaming the umpiring flaws for the blow, former spinner of the Indian cricket team, Harbhajan Singh posted on the micro-blogging site X, “Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.”

He added, “ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology???”

Moreover, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also opined, “Yeh [Tabraiz] Shamsi out tha bro..”

On the other hand, ace singer of Pakistan, Ali Zafar turned to the platform with his two cents and wrote, “Pakistan won! That was an OUT! ‘Impact in line!’ Yes, we can argue over it and can all have our own opinions. For me, Pakistan won.”

He continued, “A valid question my friends are asking that may haunt many for a long time: ‘Why did it take longer than usual for the review video. Something didn’t look right.’ Perhaps some technical error?”

“Regardless of everything, did anyone think the team would fight like that when it started? Hats off to the boys. You have our love and respect,” Zafar concluded.

