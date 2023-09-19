Major update announced for Pakistan-NZ World Cup warmup fixture

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warmup game between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29 will be played in Hyderabad, India under closed doors due to lack of adequate security cover.

An Indian news agency reported that Hyderabad Police had asked the Hyderabad Cricket Association to postpone fixtures as they will be providing security on the Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (S.A.W) and Ganesh Vasarjan festivals instead.

The festivals are to culminate on September 28.

The police’s application seeking an adjustment in the schedule was turned down as the original itinerary had already seen a drastic change with nine matches getting rescheduled.

It was decided that the Pakistan-New Zealand game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium would be played in the absence of spectators. Those who bought tickets for the fixture will have their money refunded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s three ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures have been rescheduled.

The Pakistan-India fixture, which was to be contested on October 15 initially in Ahmedabad, will now be played a day earlier at the same venue.

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka fixture in Hyderabad has been moved from October 12 to October 10. Babar Azam’s side will play defending champions England in Kolkata on November 11, instead of November 12.

