Cricketer Abrar Ahmed to tie the knot on Saturday

Karachi: National cricketer, spinner Abrar Ahmed would tie the knot tomorrow Saturday.

Abrar Ahmed famed for posing an unique style after taking wickets, his marriage ceremony would be held in Karachi tomorrow, Saturday, October 4.

Whereas, stage would be set on October 6 for his Valima reception.

According to family sources, the cricketer nikkah ceremony has already been held. Only the departure ceremony (rukhsati) is pending.

Earlier in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, Abrar Ahmed and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga have won hearts worldwide after sharing a heartwarming display of mutual respect following the Men in Green’s Super Four victory over the Islanders in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan secured a five-wicket victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday to climb to second spot at the points table.

However, both Hasaranga and Ahmed had some tense moments on the field when the duo mimicked each other’s celebrations after taking wickets.

Abrar did the celebration first when he dismissed Hasaranga, while the Sri Lankan spinner returned the favour after bowling out Saim Ayub.

He did Abrar’s celebration again after dismissing Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.

Green shirts survive early collapse as Talat, Nawaz steer team home.

Despite the on-field conflict, the duo refused to take the grudge home, showing camaraderie after the game.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, where they can be seen together at the post-match handshakes.

The two hugged each other and laughed at what happened on the field, eventually deciding to bury the hatchet.