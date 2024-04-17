Cricketer Aliya Riaz ties the knot with commentator Ali Younis

Pakistan’s national women’s team’s all-rounder, Aliya Riaz has tied the knot with sports anchor and commentator, Ali Younis. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Cricketer Aliya Riaz got married to cricket commentator Ali Younis, the younger brother of former international cricketer and Pakistan cricket team’s coach Waqar Younis, in a lavish Lahore ceremony over the weekend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red’s Photography by Beenish (@redsphotographybybeenish) The grand wedding bash was attended by the who’s who of the cricket fraternity, including Azhar Ali, Mohammad Yousuf and Ramiz Raja, as well as the star cricketer and current captain of Green Shirts, Babar Azam.

Additionally, celebrated women cricketers Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Amin and Iram Javed among others also marked their presence at the event, to give their blessings to the new couple.

Riaz turned to her handle on the micro-blogging site X with the first pictures from the event and wrote, “❝And we created you in pairs❞ — (Quran 78:8) 𝟏𝟐.𝟎𝟒.𝟐𝟒 | 𝐀𝐥𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐡 – 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐤𝐚𝐡𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝.”

“Officially, Mr. & Mrs.! Embarking on a journey of love and faith together. Thank you everyone for your kind words and well wishes,” she added.

The pictures and videos from the private ceremony, shared by her fellow cricketers and the event’s official photographers on social media, see the cricketer bride look gorgeous as ever in her beige wedding ensemble, enhanced with exquisite silver embellishments, while her husband, donned a white kurta pajama, paired with a beige waistcoat to twin with his bride. The national team’s all-rounder kept it minimalist with her silver jewels and subtle glam makeup.

Thousands of social users including her teammates extended their heartfelt wishes for Riaz in this new phase of her life.

