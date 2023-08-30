26.9 C
Cricketer collapses during match, passes away

In a shocking incident, an amateur cricketer from Pakistan collapsed and died during an unofficial ‘afternoon league’ match.

Muhammad Jaffar, a 38-year-old cricketer, was playing in a tennis-ball league tournament, organized by MOCL, at Al Hail for the Modern XI side.

An eye-witness and teammate said that “Jaffar had just been dismissed and returned to the temporary team tent. He sat down on a chair and drank a glass of water before collapsing on the ground.

“I, along with a few other teammates, rushed him to the nearby hospital in Al Hail in my car. The doctors tried to resuscitate him for 20-25 minutes before declaring him dead. Jaffar might have died of a heart attack,” he said according to the hospital authorities.

Jaffar, who hailed from Gujarat in Pakistan and has been in Oman for over a decade, is survived by his mother, wife and four children. The teammates and other teams of the league were left shell-shocked on the sudden demise of Jaffar.

The incident happened around 4.30pm and it was quite hot that day. His teammate said “The scorching heat makes it difficult for players and I request players to keep themselves hydrated and drink a lot of water while playing during the day.”

