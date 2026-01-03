Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq and wife welcome baby girl "Anara"

LAHORE: National cricketer Imam-ul-Haq and his wife, Anmol Mehmood, welcomed a baby girl on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The cricketer took to the photo-and-video-sharing app Instagram to share the glad tidings with his fans, posting a heartwarming photo of the newborn’s hands.

He informed his followers that they have named their beloved daughter Anara Haq.

Sharing his joy, Imam-ul-Haq posted: “By the grace of God, we are thrilled to announce the birth of our baby girl. We have named her Anara Haq, which means ‘Ray of Hope’.” He added that she is truly “a light in our lives.”

The cricket star requested his fans to keep his family in their prayers. Following the announcement, a wave of congratulations and prayers from fans and teammates began pouring in on the post.

The couple, Imam and Anmol had tied the knot back in 2023.