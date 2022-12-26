Cricketers react to Sarfaraz Ahmed’s fifty on return

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed returned to Test cricket after more than three years and scored a brilliant half-century for the hosts against New Zealand on the opening day of the first Test in Karachi.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who had not played a five-match for Pakistan since 2019, made his intentions of proving himself a valuable asset again in the format with a boundary on the first ball of the game.

Sarfaraz Ahmed played a brilliant knock of 86 from 153 balls and hit nine boundaries. The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the superb batting performance on Facebook and it is going viral.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, speaking about his return, said he was nervous about his return.

Performing on his Test return 🙌 🗣️ @SarfarazA_54 opens up about his comeback and the remarkable partnership with @babarazam258 #PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/GdhPg8drZP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 26, 2022

His teammates and celebrities took to social media to congratulate him on his comeback to the team.

What a comeback innings for @SarfarazA_54 . U hve always been a special player. Never easy to b on the bench for so long & on a return u express urself . Lot of prayers — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) December 26, 2022

50 in 50th Test for kaptaan. Well played saifi bhai. @SarfarazA_54 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 26, 2022

Pleased with Pakistan’s performance today, great comeback after the early loss of wickets. Special praise for Babar for another outstanding innings. Sarfaraz proved his selection right, excellent performance for him under pressure. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 26, 2022

Many many congratulations saifi bhai @SarfarazA_54 wish you good luck #PAKvNZ — Sharjeel khan (@SharjeelLeo14) December 26, 2022

Once again a batting masterclass put on by skipper @babarazam258 bhai. So good to watch him alongside @SarfarazA_54 bhai. Welcome back. Hoping for many more runs❤️ #PAKvNZ — Muhammad Haris (@iamharis63) December 26, 2022

Pakistan were 317-5 at stumps on day one.

Pakistan, winning the toss and electing to bat in the opening game of the two-match Test series, did not had the best of starts as they went for lunch at 115-4.

The match turned on its head when Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed got Pakistan going. They put on a 196-run partnership on the fifth wicket.

Babar Azam stood out from the rest. The skipper scored an unbeaten 150. The prolific batter was batting at 161 at the close of first day’s play. He hit 15 fours and a six.

As far as New Zealand’s bowling was concerned, Ajaz Patel and Michael took two wickets.

