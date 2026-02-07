Robber beaten to death by enraged crowd in Korangi

KARACHI: An enraged crowd on Saturday night tortured a suspected robber to death after he was caught by citizens in Korangi No. 2, ARY News reported.

According to the police, two of the suspect’s accomplices managed to flee the scene. Providing details of the incident, police stated that three armed dacoits had initially looted a car in the Korangi 2.5 area.

The robbers attempted to escape after the heist, but the car owner gave chase, eventually using his vehicle to hit the suspects’ getaway motorcycle.

While two of the robbers managed to escape on foot, the third was captured by bystanders, who subjected him to a fatal beating. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Police further informed that the car owner took the deceased robber’s pistol before leaving.

This marks the second major incident of mob violence in recent months; two months ago, an enraged crowd reportedly tied a suspect to a pole and set him on fire.

Police submitted its report in Sindh High Court (SHC) over the case of setting an alleged robber on fire by a mob in Orangi.

The high court directed the police to add the anti-terrorism clauses in the case. The bench also ordered action against the policemen who were present on the spot. “Police should also ensure that such incidents don’t repeat again”, court ordered.

Lawyers Bushra Abbas and Qambar Abbas objected over the police report.

“It is an incident of terrorism, a man set on fire in public and the police acted as spectator instead of protector,” lawyer argued.

Last month unknown persons set a man on fire in public, declaring him a robber, in Karachi’s Orangi area. The accused was also alleged of killing a man on resisting robbery.

The angry mob of people tied the alleged robber with an electric pole and set him on fire alive.