12-year-old boy shot dead during robbery in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: A 12-year-old boy lost his life during a robbery inside the house in the Garhi Yasin tehsil of Shikarpur, ARY News reported citing police.

The dacoits entered the house, and when the owner resisted, they opened fire. Unfortunately, 12-year-old boy named Mujahid Ali was struck by a bullet and succumbed to his injuries, according to police reports.

The robbers fled the scene, and a search operation is currently underway to apprehend them. The police are investigating the incident and working to bring the culprits to justice.

Earlier in a similar tragic events in Karachi, a man was killed while resisting a robbery attempt at his tyre shop near the government Islamia College.

According to reports, the incident took place near Islamia College roundabout, where the victim, Hassan Arif, was working at his tyre shop when armed assailants entered intending to rob him.

Hassan, who was in the shop at the time, attempted to resist the robbery. However, one of the assailants shot him in the chest, inflicting fatal wounds.

The police stated that the area was busy, with a rally passing nearby during the shooting, and added that the robbers managed to flee easily.