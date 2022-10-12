Criminal appointed Sindh’s governor: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that another criminal was made Sindh’s governor, ARY News reported.

While addressing the ISF Convention in Lahore, the former PM criticised the appointment of Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor and called him a “criminal”.

The PTI chief asked his party workers to prepare for “Haqeeqi Azadi” march to press for the dissolution of the National Assembly and announce fresh elections in the country.

“You remain prepared I will give you [protest] call soon,” he said, adding: “This time we will come with full preparation.

Imran Khan also asked ISF workers to convey his Haqeeqi Azadi message to students in colleges and universities.

While talking to the trade union gathering in Islamabad today, Imran Khan said that the Survey of Pakistan shows that the economy was at its best in 17 years when their government was outsed, he added.

Imran Khan said that country’s wealth was increasing and jobs were being created. Incomes increased by 7.5% in their third, and 6% in the fourth year, he added.

He added that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government left the government with the country’s highest foreign deficit of $20 billion.

