Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, scores spectacular bicycle kick

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years with a spectacular overhead bicycle kick for Saudi side Al Nassr in a 4-1 win.

“Best caption wins!” the 40-year-old Portuguese international wrote on X after his 96th-minute wonder strike on Sunday home to Al Khaleej.

The emphatic victory in Riyadh left Ronaldo’s side four points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League after nine matches.

Fellow former Premier League stars Joao Felix and Sadio Mane were also on the scoresheet.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star Ronaldo has yet to win a title since moving to the Saudi club nearly three years ago.

Earlier, Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and billionaire Elon Musk were among the guests at a lavish White House dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump for the visiting Saudi crown prince on Tuesday.

Ronaldo plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, one of a number of aging players who have been attracted to the desert kingdom’s heavy spending on stars despite its rights record.

The 40-year-old, whose contract with the Saudi club ends this summer, took his place near the head of Trump’s table a few seconds before the president and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman entered.

“You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo,” Trump said in his pre-dinner speech, adding that his soccer-mad son Barron, 19, got to meet the legendary player.