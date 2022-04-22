Cristiano Ronaldo, girlfriend drop first family photo with newborn baby girl

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared their first family photo with the newborn baby girl days after her birth.

On Friday, with a joint post on the photo and video sharing application Instagram, Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared a family picture that sees the family of seven spend quality time. “Home sweet home,” read the caption on the click. “Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us.”

Furthermore, the couple expressed gratitude for the support received from their loved ones on the death of their son. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures,” the couple noted.

“Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

The shared picture sees the proud father carefully holding his newborn baby girl in his arm while the four-year-old Alana rested next to dad. Beside him, Georgina can be seen with the son Mateo in her lap, while, the daughter Eva and footballer’s eldest, Ronaldo Jr. sat next to her.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple announced to have lost their other baby boy during birth on Monday. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” read the note shared by Ronaldo and Rodriguez on respective social media handles.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been dating the Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez for over 5 years now.

