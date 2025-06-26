web analytics
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Ronaldo extends Al Nassr contract until 2027

Reuters
By Reuters
TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract extension with Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League side said on Thursday, which will keep the Portugal forward at the club past his 42nd birthday.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent, has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances for them in all competitions.

“A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together,” Ronaldo said in a post on X.

Ronaldo arrived in Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract soon after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

That made him the highest-paid athlete in the world and he has topped the list for the last three years, according to Forbes.

At the age of 40, Ronaldo’s estimated total earnings are around $275 million.

Read more: Saudis in ‘difficult’ talks to keep Ronaldo next season

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown few signs of slowing down, with the forward leading Portugal to a second UEFA Nations League title this month when they beat neighbours Spain in the final.

Ronaldo is also eyeing the 1,000-goal milestone in his career. He has scored 794 goals in club football and 138 for Portugal to take his tally to 932.

His arrival in Saudi Arabia opened the floodgates for several high-profile players based in Europe to make the switch to the SPL, such as Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al Nassr, he has been unable to guide them to the SPL title, with their best finish being runners-up in 2022-23 and 2023-24. They finished third last season.

