Can you guess the price of Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘extraordinary’ engagement ring?

After dating for eight years, Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo finally popped the question to Argentine-born Spanish model, and mother of two of his five kids, Georgina Rodriguez, earlier this week. However, it was the colossal stone on her finger which captured all the attention. Read on to find out how much it cost!

Georgina Rodriguez, 31, announced her engagement to Ronaldo, 40, with a picture of the massive sparkler on her left ring finger. “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives,” she wrote in Spanish in the Instagram caption.

But all that social users could focus on was the iconic engagement ring, a massive oval-cut rock in the centre, paired with two mini side stones – a perfect fit for a billionaire to propose to his partner of eight years with!

While the exact price of the bling is hard to know, experts suggest that the centre gem could possibly weigh somewhere around 30 carats, to be valued at almost $5 million, in addition to the price of side stones.

It is worth noting here that Ronaldo and Rodriguez, now officially engaged, share two daughters together: Alana, 7, and Bella, 3. The couple was expecting twins in 2022, but lost their male child during birth.

The soccer star is also father to three elder children from his previous relationships: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 15, and surrogate twins Eva and Mateo, 8.

