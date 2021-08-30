Cristiano Ronaldo: Here’s all need to know about the star footballer

Portuguese footballing sensation Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after signing a multi-million deal with The Red Devils.

The former Porto, Real Madrid and Juventus player will be in action throughout English and European competitions such as Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League.

We take a look at the facts and statistics about the star player.

Anger management issues

We have seen Ronaldo frustrated on the field. He attacked his teacher by throwing a chair at him. Justifying his actions, Ronaldo claimed to have not been respected by his victim.

A beloved philanthropist

Being one of the most respected players, Ronaldo is one of the most active philanthropists in the world. The footballer regularly takes part in activities. He does not tattoo his skin as the footballer is an active blood donor.

Heart of gold

CR7 also has a heart of gold and that is what makes him even more loved. The footballer regularly takes selfies with his fans. He has also gifted his shirt and boots as memorabilia.

UEFA Champions League record-holder

The highest number of goals tallied in the UEFA Champions League history goes to the former Real Madrid player with 135. He is a five-time Champions League winner with different teams.

Five Ballon d’Or wins

He has five FIFA Player of the Year awards to his name, one less than Argentina and Paris Saint Germain star Lionel Messi.

Most hat-tricks scored in international football

Ronaldo has the most hat-tricks in international football history with nine.

A sociology course and a dedicated museum

A special sociology course on the athlete is taught in a university. A museum has also been made which has a rare collection of pictures and his medals and trophies.