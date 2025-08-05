web analytics
Cristiano Ronaldo keen to reunite with Mason Greenwood at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants former Manchester United teammate Mason Greenwood to join him at Al-Nassr this summer, according to Spanish outlet MARCA.

Following the recent acquisition of João Félix from Chelsea on July 29, the Saudi Pro League club is aiming to make Greenwood their second major foreign signing of the transfer window.

Greenwood, who played for Manchester United from 2018 to 2024, had been regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European football.

However, he was suspended by the club on January 30, 2022, after being arrested on charges of rape and assault. The case was eventually dropped in February 2023.

After spending the 2023–24 season on loan at Spanish club Getafe, the 23-year-old made a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Marseille in the summer of 2024 on a five-year contract. The transfer reportedly cost up to €3.16 million.

Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to teammate Diogo Jota

Greenwood impressed in his debut season in France, scoring 22 goals and providing six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, are now reportedly eager to sign Greenwood to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. However, the Saudi side may need to pay a transfer fee in the region of €62 million to secure the forward’s services.

Greenwood’s potential arrival is seen as a move that could significantly enhance Al-Nassr’s chances of silverware in the next campaign.

