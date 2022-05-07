Cristiano Ronaldo names newborn daughter Bella Esmeralda

Portuguese and Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have named their newborn daughter Bella Esmeralda.

Georgina Rodriguez made the announcement by sharing the infant’s picture on Instagram.

“Bella Esmeralda 💚 180422” her post read.

Her Instagram post got thousands of likes by netizens.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been dating the Spanish model for over 5 years. The couple announced to be expecting twins last year with an Instagram post.

The Manchester United star shared sad news that his passed away during labor. With the birth of his newborn girl child, the star footballer is now a proud father to five kids.

The star footballer and his girlfriend shared a family photo with the newborn baby girl days after her birth last month.

On Friday, with a joint post on the photo and video sharing application Instagram, Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared a family picture that sees the family of seven spend quality time. “Home sweet home,” read the caption on the click. “Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us.”

Furthermore, the couple expressed gratitude for the support received from their loved ones on the death of their son. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures,” the couple noted.

