Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 50th club career hat-trick, second in three games

Portuguese Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 50th club career hat-trick against Norwich City on Saturday.

This was his 2nd hat-trick within three Premier League games.

According to details, Ronaldo’s hat-trick helped Manchester United secure a 3-2 victory over Norwich at Old Trafford. The win also strengthened the club’s chances to qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo scored his first goal within the first five minutes of the game against Norwich, by just pushing the ball in the goal post after his teammate Anthony assisted him.

The 37-year-old’s second goal came in the first half too when he headed the ball in the goal post after Alex Telles’ corner kick. Ronaldo’s two goals gave Manchester United a clear advantage but Norwich fought back in the second half scoring two goals and tieing the score at 2-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue once again and scored his hat-trick as well as secured the game for his team, with a stunning free-kick.

Despite a career highlight reel of free-kick goals, Ronaldo had not scored directly from one since September 2020 for Portugal.

