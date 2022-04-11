Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo smashes fan’s phone after losing game

Star Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday lost his cool after losing a game against Football club Everton and smashed the phone of a fan.

Striker Ronaldo’s team Manchester United lost to Everton by 1-0 at Goodison Park.

In the video, doing rounds over social media, Ronaldo can be seen smashing the fan of a fan on his way back to the dressing room. He seemed very angry at the loss, which minimized the chances of his team qualifying for the Champions League.

Ronaldo smashing someone’s phone at full time 🤣🤣 EFC pic.twitter.com/nw0XIK2enR — EvertonHub (@evertonhub) April 9, 2022

However, CR7 shortly took to his Instagram account to issue an apology for the unfortunate incident. In the Instagram post, he said that dealing with emotions in such a situation is never easy. but that they must always be respectful and patient, setting an example for all the young fans of the game.

The statement issued by Cristiano Ronaldo read “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, and patient and set an example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

