Cristiano Ronaldo suffers injury while attempting goal for Portugal

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was left covered in blood after a nasty collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik on Saturday night.

The Manchester United forward went down in a heap after the mid-air collision in the 13th minute of the Nations League clash.

He was left bloodied, bruised and dazed on the turf.

Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in its Nations League A-Group 2 match thanks to a Diego Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota.

The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, which lost 2-1 to visitors Switzerland, knowing a draw will be enough to reach the final four.

Portugal leads the group on 10 points ahead of Spain on eight after five matches with one game left to play.

Ronaldo required medical treatment on the pitch but later returned with a bandage on his nose.

