Cristiano Ronaldo unveils retirement plans

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo once again revealed his retirement plans from professional football, stating it won’t be a difficult decision to make.

“When the time comes, I’ll move on. It won’t be a difficult decision to make,” Ronaldo said ahead of Portugal’s Nations League clash with Croatia in Lisbon.

“If I feel like I’m no longer contributing anything, I’ll be the first to leave,” he added, citing the example of his former team-mate Pepe, “who left through the front door” after announcing his retirement from the game last August at the age of 41.

“People’s expectations of the national team were too high,” said Ronaldo, adding that the bad times in a footballer’s life “allow you to evolve”.

Last week in an interview with a Portuguese channel NOW, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that his retirement decision from the national football team would be spontaneous and he would not share it with anyone.

“When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one,” said Ronaldo.

“Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches. We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play.”

Cristiano Ronaldo further revealed that he is not considering leaving Al-Nassr despite his contract with the club expiring at the end of the ongoing season.

Recently, the star footballer launched his YouTube channel, titled “UR · Cristiano,” where he will discuss football, family and nutrition among other topics.

Considered as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, the football star is the most followed person on social media with 917 million followers across various platforms.