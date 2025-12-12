Birth, death, marriage registration: Punjab launches CRMS mobile app

LAHORE: The Punjab Local Government Department has launched the Civil Registration Management System (CRMS) app in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Punjab’s Minister for Local Government, Zeeshan Rafiq, formally inaugurated the CRMS registration application, which will enable online registration of births, deaths, marriages and divorces.

The minister said that citizens can now conveniently complete these registrations from home through the e-registration facility. Once linked with NADRA’s data system, the information will automatically be updated in their records.

Zeeshan Rafiq added that an agreement between the Local Government Department and NADRA paved the way for this system, and the unique application was developed within a few months. Citizens will also be able to receive their certificates through the app.

He said the initiative marks an important milestone in Maryam Nawaz’s Digital Punjab Vision, and that Punjab is progressing on par with developed nations through the use of modern technology.

According to the minister, accurate data collection will now be possible through the proper registration of marriages, deaths, births and divorces. The system will be connected down to the union council level across Punjab.

