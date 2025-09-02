Croatia Digital Nomad Visa: A new opportunity for Pakistanis in 2025

Remote workers from Pakistan now have a greater chance to live and work in Europe, as the Croatia Digital Nomad Visa has been extended to 18 months. This makes Croatia one of the most attractive destinations for Pakistani freelancers, IT professionals, and remote employees looking for longer stays abroad.

Longer Stay for Pakistani Remote Workers

Under the updated rules, non-EU citizens, including Pakistanis, can now stay in Croatia for up to 18 months on the Croatia Digital Nomad Visa. This is a major upgrade from the earlier scheme, which only allowed shorter stays.

To qualify, applicants must show a monthly income of at least €3,295 (around Rs 1.09 million), or proof of savings — €39,540 (around Rs 13.1 million) for a 12-month visa and €59,310 (around Rs 19.7 million) for the full 18-month period.

Family Benefits for Pakistanis

The Croatia Digital Nomad Visa also supports family reunification. Pakistani applicants can bring their spouses, children, and even unmarried partners (if they have lived together for three years or share children). This makes the programme appealing not just for individuals, but also for families seeking safe and legal residence in Europe.

Affordable Application Options

For Pakistanis, applying online is the most cost-effective method. The Croatia Digital Nomad Visa costs €87.59 (around Rs 29,100) online, compared to €189.88 (around Rs 63,000) via embassies. Required documents include:

Valid passport

Health insurance covering Croatia

Proof of remote work for a non-Croatian company

Criminal background check

Proof of Croatian residence

Important Restrictions

Visa holders cannot work for Croatian companies. Pakistani professionals can only work remotely for foreign clients or their own businesses registered outside Croatia.

Why This Matters for Pakistan

Pakistan has one of the fastest-growing freelance and IT sectors in the world. The Croatia Digital Nomad Visa gives these professionals a chance to legally live in Europe while working online, opening doors to international exposure, better networking, and family settlement opportunities.

Future Possibilities

The programme also allows repeat applications after a six-month cooling-off period, meaning Pakistani remote workers could reapply and enjoy longer-term opportunities in Croatia.