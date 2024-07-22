CrowdStrike says significant number of outage-affected devices back up

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (CRWD.O), opens new tab said on Sunday that a significant number of the 8.5 million Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab devices that were impacted as a result of a global tech outage related to a software update were back online and operational.

CrowdStrike has helped develop a scalable solution that will help Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure accelerate a fix, Microsoft said, adding that the tech giant had worked with both Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform to collaborate on the “most effective approaches.”

Air passengers worldwide faced delays, flight cancellations and headaches checking in as airports and airlines were caught up in the IT outage that affected numerous industries ranging from banks to media companies.