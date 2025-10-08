Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on wife Mette-Marit's pulmonary rehabilitation during US trip

Crown Prince Haakon has addressed his beloved wife Mette-Marit’s health break during his three-day solo visit to the US.

While speaking to press during his engagements, the 52-year-old Norwegian royal was asked whether he misses his wife.

“It’s always nicer to travel together,” the prince told VG.

He further shared, “But I think it’s great to be able to be here anyway, and I think it’s good that she gets to be in the pulmonary rehabilitation she’s in now.”

Crown Prince Haakon kicked off his trip with a visit to Decorah, Iowa and later visited Minnesota. He is now set to visit New York to mark the 200th anniversary of the first Norwegian emigration to America.

His wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit had to cancel her participation in the trip as she is currently on a month-long hiatus from royal duties to undergo pulmonary rehabilitation in Norway.

“I should have done it a long time ago, but now is the time. So I’m going to do it. Because I need a little more help than before to cope with daily life with pulmonary fibrosis,” she said of her treatment last month.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit was diagnosed with the chronic lung condition in 2018, and since then she has had cut down the number of engagements she undertakes.