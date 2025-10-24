Crown Prince Hussein graces closing ceremony of Arab Camel Racing Cup in traditional keffiyeh

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is beaming with delight in a traditional keffiyeh!

On Thursday, October 23, the future king of Jordan attended the closing ceremony of the second Arab Camel Racing Cup, hosted in Jordan for the first time, as well as the fifth Jordan Camel Racing and Nabataean Poetry Festival.

Following the ceremony, the prince rushed to his Instagram handle to share peeks into the sporty event, which took place in Al Disi area in the Kingdom’s south.

“Grateful for the warm welcome and to the organizing committee for their great efforts in making the race and festival a success,” he wrote in the caption.

In the photos, the Crown Prince could be seen watching the final laps of the Arab Camel Racing Cup and the Jordan Camel Racing Festival.

For the event, the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania wore a traditional red and white keffiyeh (headscarf) with a black agal (cord) securing it, along with a white shirt and a dark vest.

During the ceremony, attended by President of the International Camel Racing Federation Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, the Crown Prince presented prizes to the winners.

The 2025 Arab Camel Racing Cup brought together competitors from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Somalia, and Djibouti.