Crown Prince Hussein share glimpses into his France trip with Princess Rajwa

Crown Prince Hussein has shared glimpses into his Europe visit with beloved wife, Princess Rajwa.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, October 9, the future king of Jordan shared peeks into his and Princess Rajwa’s engagement in France.

“Part of the working program in France, an opportunity to engage with pioneering initiatives in technology and to promote innovation and entrepreneurship,” he wrote in the caption.

In the images, the royal couple appeared in high spirits as they visited a cutting-edge tech hub and interacted with young innovators.

Princess Rajwa was dressed to the nines for the occasion as she wore a stunning crepe collar caped buttoned dress in black dress by Saudi designer Mona Al Shebil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (@alhusseinjo)

She elevated her look with Fendi mesh slingback pumps, a beige Bottega Veneta clutch, and Stephen Webster Thorn drop earrings paired with a matching necklace, looking beautiful as ever.

Meanwhile, her husband complemented her in navy blue tailored suit which he paired with red printed tie.

Earlier to this, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa met with French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Crown Prince Hussein is next set to travel to the UK, where he will meet with Prince William and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.