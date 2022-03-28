Crucial NA session with no-trust motion on agenda begins

ISLAMABAD: The crucial National Assembly session with opposition-moved no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on its agenda has begun, ARY News reported on Monday.

The no-trust resolution filed by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan was on the 27-point agenda for today’s session.

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) was summoned on the requisition of the opposition lawmakers, which was adjourned until March 28 after the fateha for the deceased lawmaker.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news conference on Sunday that the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday.

On the other hand, the opposition parties have planned to hold a strong protest inside and outside the National Assembly if the speaker further delayed presenting the no-confidence motion.

While talking to the media at the parliament house, the former president said that joint opposition will stage a strong protest if the NA speaker did not allow the tabling of no-trust motion against PM Khan.

Number game:

The ruling PTI has 155 seats with its allies having 21 seats in the parliament. The breakdown of the number of seats in the National Assembly is as follows:

PTI – 155

Allies – 21, including:

MQM – 7

PML-Q – 5

BAP – 5

GDA – 3

AML – 1

Opposition seats in NA

The opposition has the support of 163 lawmakers.

PML-N-84, PPP-56, JUI-F-15, BNP-4, ANP-1, JWP-1 Independent – 2 (Ali Nawaz Shah and Mohsin Dawar).

