Cruz Beckham has reconciled with his brother?

Cruz Beckham appeared to be the first to offer reconciliation to his eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham, despite Brooklyn’s accusations that his parents controlled his life.

On February 11, Wednesday, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of himself with his two brothers.

The heartwarming carousel, which featured Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham, included photos from their childhood. The post also caught the attention of the Beckham family matriarch, Victoria Beckham, who dropped four red heart emojis in the comments section.

Shortly after Cruz shared the nostalgic photos, fans were quick to shower him with love and share their thoughts on the current family dynamics. One user wrote, “Somebody’s giving out the olive branch, and we are all here for it!”.

Another remarked, “Damn, Brooklyn. Your fam loves you.” “Oh Cruzie. You have the kindest heart,” a third gushed.

The attention-grabbing post came weeks after Brooklyn publicly accused his mother of hijacking his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz, alleging that the Spice Girls alum danced inappropriately on him. He claimed that his parents had always controlled his life, leading to crippling anxiety.

David and Victoria Beckham are yet to respond to the scathing six-page Instagram statement Brooklyn made against them.