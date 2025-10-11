Crypto liquidation hits $19B as Trump tariff triggers 2025 crash

In the past 24 hours, over $19 billion in bets have been lost, resulting in the crypto liquidation of more than 1.6 million traders, according to data from Coinglass. On Friday alone, more than $7 billion of those positions were sold in under an hour of trading.

In its post on X, Coinglass said the total might be much higher given that exchanges do not necessarily report such orders in real time. Binance Holdings, which is the world’s largest crypto exchange, only reports one liquidation order per second, according to the post.

Market weakness was already noticeable leading into Friday, but Trump’s post led to a decline of more than 12 percent in bitcoin. Previously, the largest cryptocurrency had reached an all-time high of over US$125,000 earlier this week, but by Friday night in New York, it was trading below US$113,000.

Crypto prices fell sharply on Friday after Trump announced he would impose an additional 100 percent tariff on China and implement export controls on software. This decline was further exacerbated by what data tracker Coinglass described as “the largest liquidation event in crypto history.”

“The focus now turns to counterparty exposure and whether this triggers broader market contagion,” said Brian Strugats, head trader at Multicoin Capital. He added that some estimates place total liquidations above US$30 billion.

The escalating rhetoric between the US and China caused significant turmoil in the markets, negatively impacting stocks, oil, and cryptocurrencies, while driving investors towards the perceived safety of US Treasuries and gold.

The market was experiencing a “black swan event,” David Jeong, CEO at Tread.fi, an algorithmic crypto trading platform for institutional traders, said.

“Likely, many institutions did not expect this level of volatility and with how leveraged endless futures are designed, many large traders, including institutions, would have gotten liquidated,” Jeong said.

Unchanging futures are a type of contract with no expiration and are used by crypto traders to trade leveraged positions around the clock.

Vincent Liu, the chief investment officer at Kronos Research, stated that the market downturn was “sparked by fears of US-China tariffs but fueled by institutional over-leverage.” “This highlights the macro ties of crypto,” Liu added. “Expect volatility, but watch for signs of a rebound in cleared markets.”

