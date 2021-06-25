Saturday, June 26, 2021
Cryptocurrency glitch shatters man’s dream to become millionaire

A man became a trillionaire overnight after he invested US$20 in a cryptocurrency account, however, his future plans were shattered after he was informed that it was a technical glitch.

According to details, Christopher Williamson, the Georgia-based man gave in to the cryptocurrency craze nowadays and invested $20 in ‘Rocket Bunny.’

When he woke up the next morning and checked his investment only to realize that he became a trillionaire overnight!


Speaking to local media, Williamson said, “I look at it again and I’m like…at that I point I literally fall out of my bed, and I run to my desk and I’m logging into the Coinbase app and stuff and I’m talking to my friends.” Further, he added that he asked them about what to do with it.

He tried to move the money to another wallet but it was not showing the same price. Contacting Coinbase, he got to know that it was a technical glitch because of which the amount was showing on his screen.

He even tweeted about the issue.

Williamson joked that he would never in his life get this much money. Though he did say that if he had gotten it for real, he would have done a lot of good with it.

