Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Cryptocurrency price update: February 4, 2025

The cryptocurrency has emerged as one of the most promising investment opportunities of the past ten years. Significant changes in the exchange prices of popular digital currencies of cryptocurrency, including as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), were seen in the cryptocurrency market on February 4, 2025.

These updates give a glimpse of the most recent trends and movements in the cryptocurrency world by reflecting the most recent values in the US dollar (USD) and Pakistani rupee (PKR) markets. We get into the mechanics of these adjustments here, providing a thorough rundown of the most recent rates and their effects on traders and investors.

Bitcoin (BTC) price update

On February 4, 2025, the latest exchange rates for Bitcoin (BTC) have been reported. One Bitcoin is valued at PKR 27,310,860.49 in the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) market, as of 2:05 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. In the US Dollar (USD) market, Bitcoin is priced at  $98,549.99 s of 2:05 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Update

On the same date, One Dogecoin is valued at PKR 72.03 on February 4, 2025 at 2:05 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST). In the US Dollar market, Dogecoin recorded at $0.26 on February 4, 2025 at 2:05 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Ripple (XRP) Price Update

Ripple (XRP) has also updated its exchange rates. As of 2:05 PM PST on February 4, 2025, one Ripple is valued at PKR 689.53 in the Pakistani Rupee market. In the US Dollar market, Ripple is priced at $2.49 on February 4, 2025 on the same time and day.

It is important to clarify that all data and information provided here are for informational purposes only.

