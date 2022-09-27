CSS screening test: Court reserves judgement on date extension plea

Karachi: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgement on the date extension plea for the screening test of Central Superior Services (CSS), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the SHC heard the plea for an extension in the application date for the screening test of the CSS exam.

Advocate Kunwar Raj Ali Wahid argued that many candidates could not apply for the screening test due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the province. The date for the application should be extended, he added.

Previously, the last date for application was August 24, 2022.

Multiple examinations in Punjab and KP have been postponed due to rainfall and floods, the applicant argued. The court reserved its judgement after hearing the initial arguments.

