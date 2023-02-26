CST launches high-speed Internet service in 21 villages of Saudi Arabia

The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) has launched the high-speed Internet service, covering 21 villages and immigration in different regions of Saudi Arabia.

This comes as an extension of the local roaming service initiative, as CST said that the high-speed Internet service aims to ensure the continuity of telecommunications services to more than 5 million people.

The service also enables people to benefit from the Internet network which covers the area despite of the service provider. It also supports service providers to reach the largest number of users.

Moreover, it will raise the service’ quality, improve the user experience, as well as empower the digital transformation.

CST said that the service will enable the users to change their network to another service provider, with a free of fees, if there was no coverage for the main service provider.

This will include all voice services, high-speed Internet services, and short message service (SMS).

It is noteworthy that CST has launched the sixth and final phase of the local roaming project in December of 2021 in different regions of Saudi Arabia.

The project aims to diversify the options for users, and also to promote competition between service providers.

