Salman Butt explains Pakistan pacers’ diminishing speed amid CT 2025 struggles

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has revealed the reason behind the diminishing speed of Pakistan pacers amid their struggles in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

The pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf conceded 214 runs in their 30 overs and picked up four wickets as New Zealand posted 320 on the scoreboard in the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan, known for producing legendary pacers such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, has lately missed bowlers with raw pace.

The current crop of Pakistan pacers including Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris have seen a significant dip in their speed and overall performances.

While Haris Rauf still bowls consistently above the 140 kph mark, Shaheen and Naseem rarely cross the mark.

Read more: Pakistan’s Champions Trophy defense hindered by lack of pace

The declining speed of the pace trio was evident in the Champions Trophy 2025 game as New Zealand easily picked up boundaries throughout the match.

Shaheen Afridi conceded 68 runs without taking a wicket, Haris Rauf took two wickets, giving away 83 runs.

Naseem Shah conceded 63 runs in his 10 overs and picked up two wickets.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has now revealed the reason behind the diminishing speed of Pakistan pacers.

Speaking on a private TV channel, the former batter was of the view that the benchmark for the speedsters has been lowered in Pakistan.

“Back in the 90s, our allrounders were bowling at 145 kph. Abdul Razzaq, Rao Iftikhar and Rana [Naveed] were 145 kph bowlers. But they were never considered fast bowlers,” Salman Butt said.

According to the former Pakistan captain, former Pakistan pacers Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Sami were considered fast bowlers due to their express pace.

“They were 150+ kph bowlers. We have now lowered the benchmark and consider 140 kph a high speed for bowlers,” Salman Butt said.