CTD apprehends 20 terrorists in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 20 terrorists in 162 intelligence-based operations across the Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the operations, which were carried out in various districts, including Lahore and Rawalpindi, resulted in the capture of high-profile terrorists, including two members of Fitna-e-Khawarij.

Among those arrested is Munmohan Singh, a notorious terrorist from Rahim Yar Khan, who was taken into custody in Rawalpindi. The CTD also recovered explosive materials, including three IED bombs, 23 detonators, and safety fuses, as well as pamphlets, cash, and mobile phones from the terrorists.

According to the CTD, the terrorists were planning to carry out attacks in various locations to spread fear and panic among the public.

In addition to the arrests, the police also apprehended 495 suspects during combing operations in the province.

It is important to mention here that yesterday Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S) chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was among three martyred after a powerful suicide blast ripped through Akora Khattak’s Darul Uloom Haqqania, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief secretary and IG confirmed.

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq took over JUI-S after his father, Maulana Samiul Haq, was assassinated in 2018. Sami-ul-Haq was stabbed multiple times at his residence in Rawalpindi.

According to details, the explosion took place inside the seminary after Friday prayers, according to the city police officer.

The attack targeted Maulana Hamidul Haq at Darul Uloom Haqqania, KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said.

He confirmed the death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami’s head, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, to reporters. The KP IGP added that it was a suicide blast.