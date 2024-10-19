CTD apprehends seven terrorists in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has made a expedited crack down to combat terrorism, apprehending seven terrorists in Punjab during intelligence-based operations (IBOs), ARY News reported.

As per details, the operations were conducted across various cities, including Lahore, Bhakkar, Attock, Vehari, Bahawalpur, and Jhang, targeting terrorist hideouts and suspects.

The spokesperson said that two highly dangerous terrorists linked to the Fitna Alkhwarij were arrested in Lahore and Bhakkar. The raids yielded a significant recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosive material, including nine detonators, explosive material, arms and ammunition, and banned literature.

The apprehended terrorists were identified as Hayatullah, Shehnawaz Khan, Muhammad Siddique, Zuhor Ahmed, Akram Khan, and Mushbeer Ali.

According to authorities, the terrorists planned to create fear and panic among the public by carrying out attacks at different locations.

In a separate operation, 2943 combing operations were conducted in the last week, resulting in the arrest of 257 suspected individuals, and 68,537 people were interrogated.

Earlier on September 4, the counter-terrorism department on arrested a terrorist in an intelligence operation in Sahiwal.

The terrorist identified as Aman Ullah belongs to banned organization Fitna Alkhwarij.

During the operation, the CTD also recovered literature and books inciting hate and religious extremism from the arrested terrorist and a case has been registered against him.

In a separate development, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Razmak area of North Waziristan and killed three khwarij, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, a firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists, Khawarij, associated with an outlawed group while one terrorist was injured. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

The statement further mentioned that the terrorists were involved in targeted killings of both security personnel and civilians.

The ISPR reiterated the commitment of the security forces to rid the country of the menace of terrorism and the Khawarij extremists.