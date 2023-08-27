CTD arrest three terrorist involved in attack on Ex-MPA

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested three terrorists who were allegedly involved in attack on former MPA Liaquat Ali, ARY News reported.

As per details, AIG CTD Shaukat Abbas said while addressing a press conference that the terrorist Asad Ullah and two facilitators were arrested by CTD.

The terrorist belongs to a banned organization and CTD has also recovered explosives and hand grenades from the arrested suspect.

The former MPA was attacked by the terrorists last year on August 6, which resulted in the killing of his brother and three police personnel.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism District (CTD) arrested a target killer terrorist from Khyber district. As per details, the arrested terrorist was involved in the killing of a sub-inspector Andaz Gul Khan on July 22, 2022.

The terrorist Abdullah aka Irshad was arrested from Bara District Khyber by the Counter Terrorism District (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Afridi was martyred and other people sustained injuries in a powerful bomb blast at a mosque in the Ali Masjid area of Khyber district,

Separately, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed to have arrested eight suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to banned organizations.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists include 2 commanders of the banned Al-Qaeda. Officials said explosive material, grenades and cash were also recovered from those arrested terrorists.