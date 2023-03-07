CTD arrests 11 ‘operatives’ of banned outfits in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in separate Intelligence-Based Operations on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 11 operatives of banned outfits in Karachi.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the IBOs were carried out in different localities of Karachi.

During raids as many as 11 ‘operatives’ of banned outfits were taken into custody, who were wanted in terrorism cases.

The CTD spokesperson said the names of arrested operatives of banned outfits will be placed on the fourth schedule so they can be easily monitored.

Earlier on October 1, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to kill two suspected terrorists of a banned outfit in an operation in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

According to details, the security forces conducted the operation on intelligence reports of the presence of terrorists in a house in Janjal Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar. The CTD team reached the site and surrounded the terrorists, a spokesperson said.

During the gun battle, two terrorists of the banned outfit were shot dead while four CTD officials sustained bullet injuries. A woman and a child were also present in the house during the operation, the CTD spokesperson added.

