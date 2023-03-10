CTD arrests 12 members of banned outfits in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday apprehended 12 terrorists belonging to banned outfits, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda group, during multiple operations in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to details, CTD conducted a grand operation on the hideouts of terrorists in several districts of Punjab including Lahore, Sargodha and arrested 12 terror suspects.

During the operation in Lahore, forces arrested three terrorists belonging to banned TTP, said CTD spokesperson.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the arrested suspects.

The arrested terrorist had already planned to carry out an attack in sensitive districts, he said.

The spokesperson said that 12 cases were registered against the terrorists and the investigation was underway.

On March 7, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in separate Intelligence-Based Operations claimed to have arrested 11 operatives of banned outfits in Karachi.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the IBOs were carried out in different localities of Karachi.

During raids as many as 11 ‘operatives’ of banned outfits had been taken into custody, who were wanted in terrorism cases.

