CTD arrests 13 terrorists, Including three main Daesh commanders

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday apprehended 13 terrorists including three main commanders of Daesh, ARY News reported.

CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation in various districts of Punjab including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Kasur, Multan, and Mandi Bahauddin.

According to a statement by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Spokesman, the arrested terrorist was planning dangerous activities.

During the operation, a substantial cache of arms and ammunitions including explosive materials, detonators, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), fuses, and a substantial amount of cash, was recovered from the apprehended terrorists.

The CTD launched a thorough investigation into the matter, filing cases against the detained individuals.

It is worth mentioning here that during the combing operation this week in Lahore, the CTD reported arrested 34 suspects while a total of 4,113 individuals were interrogated during the process.

