CTD arrests 15 terrorists in 143 Punjab operations

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 15 terrorists during 143 intelligence-based operations across the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the operations were conducted in various cities, including Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Attock, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Mianwali, and Chiniot.

A spokesperson for the CTD confirmed that a notorious terrorist affiliated with the banned outfit “Fitna-e-Khawarij” was arrested from Lahore. The militant, hailing from North Waziristan, was involved in spreading terror and chaos in the region.

The CTD also recovered explosive materials, pamphlets, and cash from the arrested militants, who planned to target various locations to create fear and panic.

In a separate operation, the authorities arrested 556 suspects and registered 134 FIRs during 1,498 combing operations across the province.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department killed 300 terrorists since 2023 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to a recent report, the CTD actively conducting operations against militants, with 2,531 operations in 2023 alone.

The report stated that the CTD’s effort in combating terrorism, resulted in arrest of 917 terrorists whereas 44 surrendered in 2023. Additionally, 12 kilos of explosives were recovered from terrorists in 2024.

This year, the CTD has conducted 179 intelligence-based operations in KP, resulting in the arrest of 72 terrorists and the elimination of 10 others.