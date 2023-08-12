CTD arrests 21 on terror charges in Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday claimed to have arrested 21 suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to banned organisations, ARY News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists include 9 commanders of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and four belonging to the Islamic State.

Officials said explosive material, grenades and cash were also recovered from those arrested terrorists.

The terrorists were arrested from Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Muzaffargarh, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Layyah, Attock and Sahiwal, it added.

The officials claimed that the arrested men were preparing a dangerous plan.

The CTD officials said that during this week, 700 combing operations were conducted during which 49 suspects were taken into custody.

During the combing operations, more than 29,000 people were questioned, the officials added.