CTD arrests eight ‘militants’ in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested eight terrorists in different operations conducted in various districts, including Lahore ARY News reported.

According to the CTD officials, raids were conducted in several districts of Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.

During the operations, two suspected terrorists belonging to banned organizations were arrested from Lahore, while four were apprehended from Gujranwala and one each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.

The CTD recovered explosives, suicide jackets and other weapons from the possession of the terrorists.

Moreover, six FIRs were registered against the arrested terrorists, and investigation was initiated.

The CTD spokesman said the terrorists were arrested during 21 combing operations in the province. The terrorist network had planned to carry out attacks in sensitive districts, he said.

