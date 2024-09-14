CTD arrests nine terrorists in operations across Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested nine terrorists in operations conducted across various cities in Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the operations were conducted in Mianwali, Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, and Rawalpindi.

In Mianwali, one Fitna Alkhwarij was arrested whereas one terrorist from the banned organization, Daesh, was taken into custody in Faisalabad.

The operations resulted in the recovery of explosive materials, including 2 hand grenades, 26 detonators and safety fuses wire. Additionally, arms, ammunition, mobile phones, and cash were also recovered from the terrorists.

Read More: Punjab CTD arrests Osama bin Laden’s close aide

Earlier, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Amin-ul-Haq, a close associate of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, DIG CTD Usman Akram Gondal said that Amin al-Haq, a key Al-Qaeda operative, was taken into custody yesterday.

He stated that the arrested Al-Qaeda operative’s name was included in the list of terrorists wanted by the US and EU.

The CTD launched an investigation into the matter, terming the arrest as a significant breakthrough, DIG CTD Usman Akram Gondal added.

It is worth mentioning here that the CTD Punjab arrested 38 terrorists in 449 intelligence-based operations conducted across various cities of the province in July.