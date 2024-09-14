web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

CTD arrests nine terrorists in operations across Punjab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested nine terrorists in operations conducted across various cities in Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the operations were conducted in Mianwali, Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, and Rawalpindi.

In Mianwali, one Fitna Alkhwarij was arrested whereas one terrorist from the banned organization, Daesh, was taken into custody in Faisalabad.

The operations resulted in the recovery of explosive materials, including 2 hand grenades, 26 detonators and safety fuses wire. Additionally, arms, ammunition, mobile phones, and cash were also recovered from the terrorists.

Read More: Punjab CTD arrests Osama bin Laden’s close aide

Earlier, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Amin-ul-Haq, a close associate of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, DIG CTD Usman Akram Gondal said that Amin al-Haq, a key Al-Qaeda operative, was taken into custody yesterday.

He stated that the arrested Al-Qaeda operative’s name was included in the list of terrorists wanted by the US and EU.

The CTD launched an investigation into the matter, terming the arrest as a significant breakthrough, DIG CTD Usman Akram Gondal added.

It is worth mentioning here that the CTD Punjab arrested 38 terrorists in 449 intelligence-based operations conducted across various cities of the province in July.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.