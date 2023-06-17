CTD arrests six ‘militants’ of banned outfits in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police apprehended six terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the CTD is conducting operations to curb the terrorism across the country. During a part of an IBO, three terrorists were arrested from Multan, two from Gujranwala, and one from DG Khan. The arrested accused are said to be associated with various banned organizations.

READ: CTD kills four TTP terrorists in Balochistan

The spokesperson revealed that during the operation, explosives, hand grenades, laptops, prime cards, and Rs 18,800 in cash were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Liaqat, Nadim, Inayat, Amaar, Aijaz and Yawar, while six cases have been registered against the terrorists. However, further investigations are underway.

CTD authorities further revealed that during the ongoing operation last week, 227 raids were conducted, leading to the arrest of 24 suspected individuals. Meanwhile, interrogations were conducted with 11,694 individuals during the raids.