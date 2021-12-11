CTD arrests slain bar council official’s relative in murder case

SHIKARPUR: Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh Police in a raid here arrested three persons including brother in law of Sindh Bar Council’s slain official Irfan Mahar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A team of CTD officials conducted raid in tehsil Garhi Yaseen of Shikarpur district and arrested three persons including a relative of Irfan Mahar, who was killed in a gun attack in Karachi on December 1st.

Arrested suspects have been shifted to an unspecified place and being questioned about the high profile murder, according to police sources.

Sindh Police had registered case of Irfan Mahar’s murder, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The case was filed at Shahrah-e-Faisal police station on the complaint of the brother of the deceased.

The FIR stated that Mahar was attacked in the morning when he was returning home after dropping his children at school.

Irfan Mahar was the secretary of the Sindh Bar Council.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!