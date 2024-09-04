CTD arrests terrorist in Sahiwal IBO

SAHIWAL: The counter terrorism department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested a terrorist in an intelligence operation (IBO) in Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the terrorist identified as Aman Ullah belongs to banned organization Fitna Alkhwarij.

During the operation the CTD also recovered literature and books inciting hate and religious extremism from the arrested terrorist and a case has been registered against him.

Earlier, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Razmak area of North Waziristan and killed three khwarij, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, a firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists, Khawarij, associated with an outlawed group while one terrorist was injured. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

The statement further mentioned that the terrorists were involved in targeted killings of both security personnel and civilians.

The ISPR reiterated the commitment of the security forces to rid the country of the menace of terrorism and the Khawarij extremists.