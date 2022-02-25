CTD arrests ‘terrorist of banned outfit’, recovers explosive material

SUKKUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials have arrested a terrorist associated with a banned out during a raid on Friday, ARY News reported.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that the terrorist was identified as Sajjad Aziz Mallah. The raiding team also recovered explosive material from his possession.

Earlier in the month, CTD had arrested two alleged members of outlawed Daish during a raid in Khanewal, Punjab.

As per the CTD spokesperson, two members of the outlawed Daish were taken into custody from Punjab’ Khanewall. The arrested were identified as Imran Haider and Riaz Ahmed.

The CTD team also recovered hand grenades, weapons and banned literature from their possession. The terrorists were planning to attack important installations and worship places, the CTD spokesperson said.

